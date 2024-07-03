Yobe House Of Assembly Speaker Reveals Number Of Bills Passed In One Year Under His Leadership

Yobe State House of Assembly has announced that it has successfully passed eight out of 10 bills, along with ten resolutions and petitions, within one year.

Naija News reports that the Speaker of the House, Rt Honourable Chiroma Buba Mashio, made this announcement during the first-anniversary celebration of the 8th Assembly held at the House chambers.

Mashio highlighted some of the bills passed, including those related to the Hisbah Commission, the State Public Private Partnership and Investment Promotion Agency, the State University Amendment Law, the 2024 Finance and Appropriation Bill, and the 2024 local governments’ harmonized finance and appropriation bill.

He also assured that the remaining bills in various committees would be passed into law before the end of the second session of the Assembly.

Additionally, Mashio mentioned that all petitions presented to the House have been addressed, with some being committed to the appropriate House committees and others being resolved after a fair hearing.

He underscored the House’s collaborative efforts with the executive arm of government, expressing the belief that this unity will bring more benefits of democracy to the people of the state.

Mashio also extended his gratitude to the House staff and members for their dedication and to the State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, for the strong working relationship and prompt attention given to the bills and House resolutions.