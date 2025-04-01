PDP Chieftain Dumps Party In Yobe

A former senatorial candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections for the Yobe East constituency, Aji Kolomi, has officially resigned from the party.

His resignation was detailed in a letter dated April 1, 2025, which was directed to the Chairman of the Ngurbuwa Ward of the party in the Gujba local government area.

In his letter, Kolomi expressed gratitude to the party leaders for the opportunity to be a member and for providing him with the platform to run in the 2023 Yobe East senatorial election.

“However, it has been a great privilege to be a major contributor to the deepening of democracy in a manner that considerately leveraged grassroots politics, encouraged collaboration, and fostered myriad partnerships under the auspices of the PDP,” Aji said.

Meanwhile, the Presidential candidate of the defunct National Conscience Party (NCP) in the 2015 general election, Martin Onovo, has stated that the unity of opposition parties and the emergence of a strong candidate are crucial to securing victory against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential elections.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos, Onovo reacted to the recent announcement of an opposition coalition aimed at challenging the APC in the next presidential race.

Onovo emphasized that the opposition coalition must rally around a vigorous and strong candidate with a clear agenda.

He said, “The coalition of opposition leaders needs a vigorous candidate, a strong candidate to brighten its chances in 2027. The coalition needs somebody with a clear agenda and a clear vision.”

He further highlighted the importance of integrity in choosing the right candidate, stressing that although perfection is unattainable, integrity remains crucial for a candidate’s credibility.

“The opposition needs a candidate with a strong background of integrity. Nobody is perfect, but you need a strong background of integrity,” Onovo stated.

Criticizing the idea of relying on older figures like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Onovo argued that the time has come for younger candidates to take the lead.

He emphasized, “The opposition doesn’t need any old person now. It is time to use the energy of the young.”

Onovo advocated for a candidate who is morally, mentally, and physically fit, capable of leading with a clear patriotic agenda aimed at moving the country forward.

Naija News reports that he also expressed confidence in the coalition’s potential, urging its members to work in unison to achieve a convincing victory in 2027.