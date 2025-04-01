Ex-Presidential Candidate Reveals How Opposition Can Defeat APC, Tinubu

The Presidential candidate of the defunct National Conscience Party (NCP) in the 2015 general election, Martin Onovo, has stated that the unity of opposition parties and the emergence of a strong candidate are crucial to securing victory against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential elections.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos, Onovo reacted to the recent announcement of an opposition coalition aimed at challenging the APC in the next presidential race.

Onovo emphasized that the opposition coalition must rally around a vigorous and strong candidate with a clear agenda.

He said, “The coalition of opposition leaders needs a vigorous candidate; a strong candidate to brighten its chances in 2027. The coalition needs somebody with a clear agenda and a clear vision.”

He further highlighted the importance of integrity in choosing the right candidate, stressing that although perfection is unattainable, integrity remains crucial for a candidate’s credibility.

“The opposition needs a candidate with a strong background of integrity. Nobody is perfect, but you need a strong background of integrity,” Onovo stated.

Criticizing the idea of relying on older figures like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Onovo argued that the time has come for younger candidates to take the lead.

He emphasized, “The opposition doesn’t need any old person now. It is time to use the energy of the young.”

Onovo advocated for a candidate who is morally, mentally, and physically fit, capable of leading with a clear patriotic agenda aimed at moving the country forward.

Naija News reports that he also expressed confidence in the coalition’s potential, urging its members to work in unison to achieve a convincing victory in 2027.

“The coalition has a lot that could work to its advantage in 2027. They must present a strong candidate with a clear vision,” he said, calling for unity of purpose among opposition members.

Onovo also weighed in on the chances of the ruling APC in the 2027 elections, noting that the party could remain in power if the challenges arising from the subsidy removal and other economic issues were addressed by the current administration.

He pointed out that President Bola Tinubu still has the opportunity to address Nigeria’s security challenges and remain a contender in 2027, should he choose to run again.

Although Onovo clarified that he was not part of the organizers of the mega coalition, adding that he has always been a part of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) since the 2019 elections.

He called on Nigerians to unite for the betterment of the country, advocating for leadership that aligns with the nation’s aspirations.