Boko Haram Terrorists Gave Us Seven Days To Leave Or Else They Will Kill Us – Yobe Community Residents Cry Out

The residents of some communities in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State have cried out for help after a quit notice from Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

Naija News learnt that the terrorists were said to have asked the residents to vacate their communities for allegedly revealing their movements to security agencies.

A resident who spoke with Sahara Reporters on Tuesday said the members of the Islamic sect invaded the communities last weekend, shooting sporadically before giving the residents the quit notice.

According to the resident, some community members have fled their homes in droves as the deadline nears.

The source said, “This is what’s happening in my locality. I’m from Yobe State, and I live in the Gujba Local Government Area. Few days back, Boko Haram came to our town and others, attacking everybody, beating, harassing, and so much more.

“Now they have given us a short notice to migrate within a timeframe of one week, or else they will kill everyone. We really need help, and the media is quiet about this. I believe this will reach government officials. Our lives are in danger. We don’t even have money to travel, let alone rent a home, many people are in abject poverty. We truly need your help.”

Confirming the threat from the terrorists, another resident said, “Yes, he is right. That’s exactly what’s happening, and now we’re trying to find a way out. Unfortunately, the media isn’t even discussing this issue, and if I were to post about it myself, I could face threats.”