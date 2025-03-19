BREAKING: ISWAP Terrorists Kill Three Nigerian Soldiers In Yobe, Share Gruesome Video

The faction of Boko Haram affiliated with the Islamic State, known as the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), has reportedly published a video depicting the execution of three Nigerian soldiers.

According to SaharaReporters, a segment of the video clip obtained by the media platform (not on Naija News) showed the moment the Nigerian soldiers were shot by the insurgents using firearms.

It was gathered that the gruesome event took place on March 15, 2025, in Yobe State, Northern part of Nigeria.

The soldiers were reportedly captured in the Kamuya and Azare regions of the state.

The said footage reportedly displayed the three individuals kneeling in a field, identifying themselves as members of the Nigerian security forces before masked assailants in military attire opened fire on them.

Naija News reports that following the death of JAS leader Abubakar Shekau, ISWAP has been strengthening its presence in areas surrounding Lake Chad.

The group’s ranks have increased significantly due to the defection of numerous Boko Haram fighters loyal to Shekau.

The Nigerian Army has consistently asserted that the insurgency has been largely subdued and often minimizes reports of casualties.

The terrorist organization has been responsible for over 100,000 fatalities and has displaced millions, particularly in the states of Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe.