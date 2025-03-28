Boko Haram Didn’t Issue Quit Notice In Yobe – Govt, Residents Assert

Residents of Buni Gari and Gujba town have rejected what they call ‘false information’ regarding a supposed ‘quit notice’ issued to their communities last week by Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents.

The Special Adviser to the Yobe State Government on Security Matters, Brigadier General Abdulsalam Dahiru (rtd), has also refuted these claims.

Naija News understands reports have earlier suggested that the insurgents demanded residents leave their homes, accusing them of disclosing their movements to security forces.

Rumors indicated that this situation has led many in the affected areas to flee to avoid being caught in potential attacks.

However, local sources informed newsmen that this information is simply unfounded, as there has been no written or verbal communication from the insurgents to the communities in question.

The Village Head of Gujba town, Mai Kachalla Guja, confirmed that there has been no official correspondence or messages from these non-state actors directed at his community.

He noted that some residents, fearing further attacks after the killing of a vigilante in the town two weeks ago, have relocated to Damaturu city.

A resident of Yadin Buni town, which serves as the headquarters of Gujba Local Government, Bukar Kolomi, told Daily Trust that the circulating information is untrue and lacks any supporting evidence.

“I was part of the security committee of the local government where issues like this can be deliberated, I have reviewed all the news going on but no reliable source of this story,” the resident said.

The Chairman of Tsangaya Schools in Gujba Local Government, Malam Magaji Abdullahi, refuted the claims when approached, stating that the community only reported matters concerning farmers and herders.

Similarly, the Special Adviser to the Yobe State Governor on Security Matters, rejected the rumors.

He indicated that there is no reliable intelligence indicating that Boko Haram has issued any eviction notices.