Policeman Colleagues Allegedly Collude With Youths To Kill His Two Sons

Angry youths from Buni Yadi, a small town in Gujba Local Government Area, Yobe State, have allegedly killed two sons of a policeman (name withheld) attached to a station in the community.

A security source told Sahara Reporters that the victims, aged 20 and 13, were killed when the armed youths, allegedly supported by the policeman’s colleagues, invaded his house around 2 am last Monday, March 17, 2025.

The gunmen also set the house ablaze and destroyed his properties.

According to the source, the policeman was accused of being hard on “indigenes arrested for criminal activities” because he is from the Southern part of the country.

“I swear to Allah, sir. It’s so unfortunate. He (policeman) is very hardworking. But they accused him of being from the Southern part of the country and he should go and fight crime in his domain,” he added.

Narrating further, the source, a senior security operative, said, “The incident occurred last week in Buni Yadi. The town, Buni Yadi, was once captured by Boko Haram for over five years. Although Boko Haram used to attack the town twice a month or more, employing hit-and-run tactics, the recent attack was different.

“A group of youths planned to kill a policeman in his home in Buni Yadi. The man I told you about earlier. Fortunately, he escaped, but unfortunately, they slaughtered his two children, aged 13 and 20.

“Initially, everyone thought Boko Haram was responsible, but an intelligence report has now come to light that some of his colleagues who are policemen at the police station in Buni Yadi, and some youths were behind the attack. Those in charge have the report already, which is why I don’t want to mention names now.

“Our society is deteriorating. Meanwhile, the police house was burned down after the killing of his two sons. I reached out recently to him, and he told me he has left Yobe for his hometown.”