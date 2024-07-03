Iliman Ndiaye Completes His Move From Marseille To Everton

Senegalese forward, Iliman Ndiaye has completed his move from French Ligue 1 side, Marseille, to Premier League side, Everton.

Everton reportedly paid the sum of £15 million to acquire the services of Iliman Ndiaye. The Senegal international signed a five-year contract with the Merseyside club which will last until June 30, 2029.

Since Ndiaye made his move to Marseille from Sheffield United last summer, the 24-year-old forward has scored four goals in 46 games in all competitions.

After completing his move to Everton, Iliman Ndiaye who has played 20 times for his country, Senegal, said he joined the Premier League side due to their history.

“The main reasons I wanted to join were how big the club is, its history and the part I can play in helping the team in the forward direction it is going in,” he said.

“I’m so excited. I’ll be very proud to be part of the last season to play at Goodison Park, too.”

Everton’s director of football, Kevin Thelwell said: “Iliman is a player we have admired for a long time and we are delighted to bring a much sought-after player of his quality to Everton.

“We think he will excite Evertonians and give our attack a different dimension.”

The club’s coach, Sean Dyche added: “He is still young but has experience at European and international level and we feel he will be a really positive addition to our squad.”