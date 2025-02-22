Chelsea Legend, Chris Sutton Predicts Everton Vs Manchester United EPL Clash

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton is anticipating a 1-1 draw in the Premier League clash between Everton and Manchester United, scheduled for Saturday at Goodison Park.

The stakes are high as Manchester United make their way to Merseyside, where they will meet David Moyes’ Everton side in what promises to be an intense encounter.

Despite having recently appointed Ruben Amorim as their new manager, Manchester United have struggled to find consistent form, currently sitting in 15th place in the Premier League standings with a total of 29 points amassed from 25 games.

The team has faced significant challenges on the pitch, suffering defeats in three out of their last five league outings, leaving them just one point ahead of their local rivals, Everton.

In contrast, Everton have been experiencing a resurgence under the guidance of Moyes, demonstrating impressive form by clinching victories in four of their last five league matches.

Their most recent fixture ended in an exhilarating 2-2 draw against league leaders Liverpool, providing them with a confidence boost as they prepare to face Manchester United.

Sutton elaborated on his prediction in his column for BBC Sport, stating, “Everton go into this match as the favourites—and rightly so. Their recent performances underline their current momentum.

“However, I believe this fixture will be tightly contested… It has the distinct feel of a 1-1 draw, which is what I am leaning towards.”

While he acknowledges that United is unlikely to face relegation worries, he emphasizes the importance of a positive result for Amorim, expressing that “the manager needs a decent outcome or two to start building some credibility as we look forward to next season.”