Everton Sign Tim Iroegbunam From Aston Villa

Premier League side, Everton, have completed the signing of Nigerian-born English midfielder, Tim Iroegbunam.

Everton paid a fellow Premier League club, Aston Villa, the sum of £9 million to complete the deal earlier today, June 22, 2024.

Tim Iroegbunam, who is eligible to play for Nigeria, his ancestral home, despite featuring for England at the under-20 level, had to seek for a greener pasture elsewhere.

Recall that in the just concluded 2023-2024 season, the 20-year-old midfielder managed to play 15 times for Aston Villa in all competitions, 9 of that was in the Premier League.

That was the best run Tim Iroegbunam had at Aston Villa since he was promoted to the club’s senior team from the club’s academy in 2022.

Recall that during the 2022-2023 season, Iroegbunam spent the entire season on loan at the EFL Championship side, Queen Parks Rangers.

Hence, the midfielder is joining Everton with the promise that he will enjoy better game time under the tutelage of coach Sean Dyche. The youngster is expected to remain at the club until June 30, 2027.

“We’re pleased to add Tim to our midfield options,” the Everton manager said.

“He is a young player who is still learning and developing but clearly has a lot of the qualities we want in that area of the pitch.”

Tim Iroegbunam noted: “Everton is an amazing club, a big club and I’m just really happy to join and I can’t wait to get started.

“It was a move that I didn’t want to pass by. I wanted to take the opportunity.”