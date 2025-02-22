Premier League: Manchester United Survive Everton At Goodison Park

Premier League giants, Manchester United staged an impressive late comeback to secure a dramatic draw at Everton, avoiding a deeper crisis at Goodison Park.

Everton, under the leadership of returning manager David Moyes, showcased strong control in the first half, establishing a well-deserved two-goal lead against Manchester United.

They exploited United’s defensive vulnerabilities effectively, with Beto scoring his fifth goal for Moyes in the 19th minute through a goalmouth scramble. Abdoulaye Doucoure doubled their advantage with a well-placed header.

Manchester United faced a challenging moment when Harry Maguire struggled to respond quickly after Andre Onana saved Jack Harrison’s shot, allowing Doucoure to score.

Despite Everton’s dominance, the dynamics shifted when Bruno Fernandes expertly converted a free-kick with 18 minutes remaining. Manuel Ugarte then equalized with a powerful strike just eight minutes later, surprising Everton after they had looked secure.

The result spared United’s manager, Ruben Amorim, a difficult ninth league defeat in 13 matches. Late in the game, tensions heightened when Everton was awarded a penalty after Ashley Young went down due to a challenge from Maguire. However, the decision was overturned following a review by the video assistant referee.

While Everton may feel disappointed about not securing the win, their performance illustrates significant improvement under Moyes. They controlled much of the match but showed signs of fatigue as United began to increase their pressure.

Following the draw, Manchester United are left on 15th spot in the Premier League table with 30 points in 26 games, while West Ham United are sitting on the 16th spot with 27 points in 25 games.