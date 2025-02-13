Everton Vs Liverpool: Arne Slot Slammed Two Matches Ban After Red Card In Final Merseyside Derby

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been slammed with a two-match touchline suspension following his red card during a heated argument to the 2-2 draw against Everton.

Naija News reports that the match saw Liverpool poised to increase their Premier League lead over their city rivals to nine points on Wednesday, but a remarkable volley from James Tarkowski equalized in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Abdoulaye Doucoure’s exuberant celebrations in front of the away supporters incited a strong reaction, resulting in Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones confronting Doucoure, which led to both players being sent off.

As fans rushed onto the pitch, stewards and police intervened, and referee Michael Oliver subsequently dismissed both Slot and assistant Sipke Hulshoff.

“Liverpool head coach Arne Slot was dismissed at the end of the Merseyside derby for using offensive, insulting, or abusive language,” the Premier League said in a statement on Thursday.

“He is handed a two-match touchline ban as a result.”

Naija News reports that the matches impacted include the home game on Sunday against the struggling Wolves and Liverpool’s away match at Aston Villa scheduled for February 19.

Doucoure and Jones will each face a one-match suspension.

The draw on Wednesday in the final derby at Goodison Park, prior to Everton’s relocation to a new stadium, positioned Liverpool seven points ahead of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League, with 14 matches still to play.