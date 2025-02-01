Premier League: Everton Win Big, Liverpool, Southampton Shine

Everton delivered an impressive performance at Goodison Park, scoring twice within the first six minutes to secure a commanding 4-0 victory over Leicester City in the Premier League.

The Premier League match saw the Toffees pull 10 points clear of the relegation zone, placing Leicester in a precarious position in the relegation spots.

The excitement began early when Abdoulaye Doucoure capitalized on Jordan Pickford’s long ball, finding the net with a low finish just 10.18 seconds into the match.

This goal marked the fourth fastest in Premier League history and was a testament to Everton’s quick start. Doucoure’s strike was particularly notable as it became the fastest goal ever scored by Everton in the Premier League, with only a few players recording quicker goals in the competition.

The momentum continued as Beto, benefiting from poor Leicester defending, scored with a well-placed shot after connecting with James Tarkowski’s pass.

The Foxes struggled to regain control and avoided further damage when Jake O’Brien’s effort was ruled offside. Everton maintained dominance in the first half, leading to James Garner’s precise pass, which Beto converted to extend their lead to three goals before halftime.

In the second half, Everton continued to assert their control, limiting Leicester’s opportunities while Iliman Ndiaye capped off the performance with a late fourth goal, marking a positive trend with three consecutive victories for the team.

In another match, Liverpool showcased their strength at the top of the Premier League, moving nine points clear with a determined 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

Mohamed Salah was the standout performer, contributing two goals, including a well-earned penalty in the 30th minute after Lewis Cook fouled Cody Gakpo.

Despite Bournemouth’s strong efforts, including a shot that hit the post, they couldn’t capitalize on their opportunities. Salah’s second goal, a beautifully curled shot, sealed the victory for the Reds, further solidifying their position as title contenders.

Meanwhile, Newcastle faced a setback as they missed the chance to move into fourth place after a challenging match against Fulham.

The Magpies initially took the lead through Jacob Murphy’s goal, but Fulham responded with a determined performance that saw them equalize and ultimately win 2-1, thanks to Rodrigo Muniz’s late winner.

This match served as a reminder of the close competition within the Premier League, with Fulham achieving their first double over Newcastle since the 2008-09 season.

Lastly, Southampton achieved a much-needed victory against Ipswich, with Paul Onuachu scoring a late winner in a tightly contested match.

This victory marked Southampton’s first three points since November, ending a streak of six consecutive defeats.

The team had shown resilience, taking the lead early through Joe Aribo’s strike, and despite Ipswich levelling the score, Southampton’s late push secured the win, demonstrating their potential to recover from a difficult season and inspire hope as they aim to climb the table.