Liverpool’s Van Dijk Unhappy With Everton Over Provocative Celebration

Liverpool captain, Virgil van Dijk has expressed his unhappiness over how an Everton player tried to provoke Reds fans during the Merseyside derby on Wednesday night, February 12.

During the Merseyside derby, Mohamed Salah’s goal in the 76th minute seemed to set Liverpool on course for a victory. However, an impressive equalizer from James Tarkowski deep into injury time reignited the spirits of the Everton fans.

Following the goal, which earned Everton a 2-2 draw, some notable tension arose when Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrated in front of the traveling Liverpool supporters, leading to a heated moment.

Note that Doucoure and Curtis Jones were red-carded following the heated moment.

Reflecting on the incident, Van Dijk remarked to TNT Sport, “We appreciate their celebrations, as they have every right to celebrate a goal like that. However, Doucoure’s actions felt provocative, and Curtis felt it was inappropriate.”

He emphasized the need for both teams to manage such situations, adding, “It’s important to acknowledge that both teams must navigate these challenges. I voiced my concerns to the referee about the match’s control.”

Ultimately, the result kept Liverpool seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table, ahead of Arsenal in second place. Looking ahead, Liverpool will prepare to face Wolves at Anfield on Sunday.