Everton Vs Liverpool: Goodison Park Set For Last Merseyside Derby

Everton are set to host Liverpool at 7:30pm GMT at Goodison Park tonight, February 12, in what is expected to be the last Merseyside derby at the stadium.

Local fans are eagerly anticipating this intense rivalry and the thrilling atmosphere the Merseyside derby promises which was originally scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Recall that the match was postponed to tonight due to the effects of Storm Darragh. This unforeseen break has given both teams extra preparation time, adding to the excitement surrounding what is expected to be an engaging contest.

Note that following this season, Everton are scheduled to leave Goodison Park for their new stadium.

Injury Update: Trent Alexander-Arnold set for Merseyside derby

Liverpool fans can look forward to the potential return of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been recovering from an injury sustained against Bournemouth earlier this month. Head coach Arne Slot provided an optimistic update during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, noting Alexander-Arnold’s participation in partial training sessions.

“Trent has done parts of training sessions with us,” Slot stated. “While he hasn’t trained fully yet, we’ll evaluate how he feels today after a session yesterday to determine his inclusion in the squad.”

On the other hand, the team will be without Joe Gomez, whose recent return against Plymouth Argyle was interrupted by a recurring leg injury. The club is actively assessing the severity of his condition, with Slot confirming, “Joe will not be available tomorrow as we support his recovery process.”

Midfielder Tyler Morton also remains unavailable as he continues his rehabilitation from a shoulder injury.

For Everton, manager David Moyes is feeling hopeful about left-back Vitalii Mykolenko’s fitness for the match, as he resumes training following his absence during the FA Cup defeat to Bournemouth.

“He’s started some training today, and we are optimistic that he could be available,” Moyes shared. “That’s our most notable update at the moment.”

Moyes acknowledged the performance gap between the two teams but emphasized his commitment to closing that divide. “The difference in standings has been significant for a while, and it’s my responsibility to elevate our club’s performance,” he expressed.

What is at stake?

A victory for Liverpool would significantly strengthen their pursuit of the Premier League title, potentially extending their lead to nine points over second-placed Arsenal. Increasing their points to 59 would reinforce their position in the title race and provide a morale boost after a recent FA Cup setback.

For Everton, currently positioned 16th with 26 points, a win would be equally vital, elevating them to 29 points, allowing them to create a cushion from the relegation zone and possibly ascend higher in the table.

Beyond just the league standings, a derby victory would serve as a meaningful farewell to Goodison Park for Everton fans as they prepare for life at their new stadium.