CHIVIDO 2024: Money Sprayed At Our Wedding Does Not Tally With What We Took Home – Davido Laments

Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has disclosed that the money sprayed at their lavish wedding does correspond with the money they took home.

Recall that various dignitaries and celebrities were spotted at a musician’s wedding on June 25, 2024, with many gifting him and his wife wads of cash.

However, commenting under a video of guests spraying him money during his wedding, Davido stated that the money sprayed at his wedding does not tally with the amount he and his wife took home.

He wrote, “The video of all the money dem spray is and wetin we carry go house no dey tally.”

‘Love Won’ – Davido Sends Message After Wedding Ceremony To Chioma

Meanwhile, Davido, has sent a message of appreciation to fans and loved ones after his traditional wedding ceremony to his wife, Chioma.

The lavish wedding ceremony, which was held in Lagos on Wednesday, was the talk of the town as it featured the creme de la creme of the society, including politicians, celebrities, businessmen, friends and other loved ones.

Davido, on Thursday, took to his official X account to share a note of appreciation to all who made the wedding a success.

According to him, the ceremony was magical and it’s proof that love won.

He wrote: “Thanks to everyone that made our day a magical one ! We appreciate and love you Love won ! 💪🏾❤️”