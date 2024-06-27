‘Love Won’ – Davido Sends Message After Wedding Ceremony To Chioma

Nigerian superstar singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has sent a message of appreciation to fans and loved ones after his traditional wedding ceremony to his wife, Chioma.

The lavish wedding ceremony, which was held in Lagos on Wednesday, was the talk of the town as it featured the creme de la creme of the society, including politicians, celebrities, businessmen, friends and other loved ones.

Davido, on Thursday, took to his official X account to share a note of appreciation to all who made the wedding a success.

According to him, the ceremony was magical and it’s proof that love won.

He wrote: “Thanks to everyone that made our day a magical one ! We appreciate and love you Love won ! 💪🏾❤️”

Davido Reveals Vision His Father Had About His Music Career

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed a vision his father, Deji Adeleke, had about his music career.

The singer disclosed that his father had a vision that he would end his music career as a gospel singer.

The OBO crooner stated this during a chat with some guests at his wedding on Tuesday.

“In the morning, daddy would say, ‘Davido, I had a vision about you, I said, ‘What vision?’ He said, ‘I had a vision that you ended your music as a gospel singer’,” he said.