Davido Reveals Vision His Father Had About His Music Career

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed a vision his father, Deji Adeleke, had about his music career.

The singer disclosed that his father had a vision that he would end his music career as a gospel singer.

The OBO crooner stated this during a chat with some guests at his wedding on Tuesday.

“In the morning, daddy would say, ‘Davido, I had a vision about you, I said, ‘What vision?’ He said, ‘I had a vision that you ended your music as a gospel singer’,” he said.

Naija News reports that Davido and his wife, Chioma had their wedding ceremony yesterday at the Eko Hotel and Suites.

The ceremony attracted dignitaries such as his uncle, the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, and his Lagos and Abia State counterparts, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Alex Otti.

Others are former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, and the Ooni of Ife, HRH Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Sophia Momodu’s Uncle Reacts As Davido Weds Chioma

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dele Momodu, has congratulated Davido, on his wedding to his wife, Chioma.

Dele Momodu, an uncle to Sophia, the mother of Davido’s first child, Imade, took to his Instagram page to share a photo of the singer and his wife.

He wrote, “On behalf of the MOMODU family of IHIEVBE, EDO STATE, I wish to send our heartiest congratulations to @davido and his lovely wife @thechefchi on this special day of their wedding. May GOD almighty bless the union and provide you with good health, more prosperity and unlimited happiness.”

