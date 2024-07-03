Breaking: Scores Killed As Gunmen Attack Benue Community (Photo)

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday reportedly attacked Borikyo, in the Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

Naija News learnt that several people were killed during the attack and others injured.

According to Sahara Reporters, the attackers invaded the community on Wednesday afternoon, killing residents indiscriminately and burning the local government secretariat.

The gunmen also burnt down the residence of the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Paul Biam, in Zaki Biam, during the attack.

The tragic incident forced the residents of the Borikyo community to troop out en masse and block the Sankera-Ayati-Sai Road to protest against such barbaric killings and invasion of homes.

Meanwhile, the former governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has claimed that the state is under siege.

Ortom insisted that there is a need for collaborative efforts from stakeholders.

He also said the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, remains his leader and mentor in politics.

The former governor stated this during the celebration of his 63rd birth anniversary, organised by his former appointees in Makurdi, the state capital.