Connect with us

Gist

Breaking: Scores Killed As Gunmen Attack Benue Community (Photo)

Published

on

at

5:49 PM

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday reportedly attacked Borikyo, in the Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

Naija News learnt that several people were killed during the attack and others injured.

According to Sahara Reporters, the attackers invaded the community on Wednesday afternoon, killing residents indiscriminately and burning the local government secretariat.

The gunmen also burnt down the residence of the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Paul Biam, in Zaki Biam, during the attack.

The tragic incident forced the residents of the Borikyo community to troop out en masse and block the Sankera-Ayati-Sai Road to protest against such barbaric killings and invasion of homes.

See the photos below:

Benue State Is Under Siege, Requires Collaborative Efforts 

Meanwhile, the former governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has claimed that the state is under siege.

Ortom insisted that there is a need for collaborative efforts from stakeholders.

He also said the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, remains his leader and mentor in politics.

The former governor stated this during the celebration of his 63rd birth anniversary, organised by his former appointees in Makurdi, the state capital.

Related Topics:

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.

Continue Reading
© 2024 Naija News, a division of Polance Media Inc. Contact us via [email protected] or Whatsapp on +2348113851775
Advertisement