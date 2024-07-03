2204 Copa America Top Goals Scorers After Group Stage

The group stage of the ongoing 2024 Copa America didn’t go exactly as envisaged in terms of the goalscorers chart.

For instance, before the 2024 Copa America commenced in the United States, most football enthusiasts thought Lionel Messi of Argentina and Vinicius Junior of Brazil would be the face of the tournament.

Interestingly, they have not been able to live up to expectations in terms of scoring goals throughout the group stage.

In the case of Vinicius Junior who led Real Madrid to win the Spanish La Liga and the UEFA Champions League titles last season, the 23-year-old winger scored two goals in the group stage.

He was able to push his national team to qualify from the group stage in the second spot after two draws and one win.

As for Lionel Messi, the 37-year-old football icon failed to score a goal in the group stage of the competition for the first time in the history of his illustrious football career.

While he is battling goal drought, his countryman, Lautaro Martinez is shouldering the responsibility of scoring goals for the Argentina national team. The Inter Milan forward who ensured the reigning Copa America forward finished top of their group is currently the highest goalscorer of the 2024 edition of the competition with four goals.

Others like Uruguay’s Maximiliano Araujo, Venezuela’s Salomon Rondon, USA’s Folarin Balogun, and Venezuela’s Eduard Bello are on two goals each.

Also, Jose Fajardo of Panama, Darwin Nunez of Uruguay, and Daniel Munoz of Colombia are on two goals each.