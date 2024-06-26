Vinicius, Ramos Pay Tribute To Nacho Fernandez As He Leaves Real Madrid

Real Madrid talisman, Vinicius Junior and the club’s former captain, Sergio Ramos, have paid tribute to Nacho Fernandez who has announced his departure from the Spanish La Liga giants.

Nacho Fernandez, who has been a member of the Real Madrid family for the last 23 years of his life, announced his exit from the side on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Recall that Nacho started his career at the Santiago Bernabéu in 2012, after spending 11 years at the club football academy.

The 34-year-old Spanish defender and outgoing Real Madrid captain who is expected to move to a Saudi Arabian club this summer is one of the very few footballers with 6 UEFA Champions League titles.

In his tribute to Nacho Fernandez, Vinicius, who is busy with Brazil’s national team at the 2024 Copa America, wrote on Instagram: “Nacheteeee, mi Capitan!!! It’s been a pleasure to play with you all these years.

“You’re more Madridista than anyone I’ve ever seen. Thanks for everything! You are an amazing person who deserves everything you have earned and so much more! I wish you all the best in your new stage! LEADER and EXAMPLE.”

Sergio Ramos, who also spent the best years of his football career playing alongside Nacho Fernandez both at Real Madrid and in the Spain national team, said he was happy to see his former teammate captain the Spanish giants.

“Dear Nacho, you are leaving, but you will always be a part of @realmadrid. history. Congratulations on a brilliant run. It was a pleasure to share the dressing room for so many years and live together so many successes and unrepeatable moments”, Ramos who is currently without a club wrote on X.

“Also happy to see you as captain raise the ear. A huge hug, brother. Always on my team!”