Euro 2024: Diogo Costa Defends Ronaldo’s Teary Mood After Portugal’s Win Over Slovenia

Portugal goalkeeper, Diogo Costa, said the team’s captain, Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t control his emotions after losing a penalty because of his devotion to the game of football.

Cristiano Ronaldo cried uncontrollably after he failed to give Portugal the lead from the penalty spot in the extra time of the country’s Euro 2024 round of 16 clash with Slovenia.

The penalty would have won his country the game and saved them the stress of playing a penalty shootout but that wasn’t to be as goalkeeper Jan Oblak was able to stop the spot-kick from the 39-year-old football legend.

Fortunately for Ronaldo, Diogo Costa saved three of Slovenia’s penalties during the shootout. The Al Nassr striker was also able to maintain his concentration as he scored Portugal’s opening spot-kick in the shootout.

Despite redeeming himself in the encounter, Ronaldo continued to cry uncontrollably after the game.

“We all know that Cristiano is the hardest worker”, Diogo Costa said during the game’s post-match press conference.

“I understand how frustrated he is because he devotes all his time to this. It’s a pleasure and an honour to be on the same team as him.

“We are a family, I really think this. I’m focused on making the best of these chances and I wanted to help the team. This is the most important thing.

“This is probably the best game of my life.”

In a post-match press conference with Sport TV, Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that he is not sure why the Slovenian goalkeeper saved his spot-kick.

“Inexplicable moments, eight and eighty, that’s what happened today”, he said.

“I have to review it, I don’t know if I shot well or badly.”

He added, “I didn’t miss once during the year and, when they needed it most, Oblak saved.”