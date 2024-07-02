Cristiano Ronaldo Describes Penalty Miss Against Slovenia As Being ‘Rock Bottom’

Portuguese football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, has described his penalty miss against Slovenia as hitting “rock bottom”.

Over the years, Cristiano Ronaldo has proven himself as one of the best penalty takers of all time but he is not as perfect as expected in that aspect of the game.

The 39-year-old football icon has missed three of his last nine penalty kicks in major international competitions, including the one he missed against Slovenia on Monday night.

Ronaldo, who is yet to score in the Euro 2024 had the golden opportunity of recording his first goal in the tournament after recording 20 unfruitful shots, but goalkeeper Jan Oblak’s hand tipped his attempt off target.

If he had converted the penalty which was awarded to his team in extra time, the Euro 2024 round of 16 game wouldn’t have been decided via penalties.

Luckily for him, Portugal’s goalkeeper Diogo Costa was in his best element on the night as he saved three penalties during the penalty shootout. Ronaldo who was Portugal’s first penalty taker in the shootout, also converted his kick and couldn’t celebrate it as he used the opportunity to apologize to his countrymen and women at the stadium.

Even though Portugal scaled through via the penalty shootout, Cristiano Ronaldo, who knew that he almost cost his national team the Euro 2024 quarter-finals ticket, was so emotional that he could hardly control his tears.

During his post-game interview, a teary Cristiano Ronaldo said: “Even the strongest people have their [bad] days. I was at rock bottom when the team needed me the most.

“Sadness at the start is joy at the end. That’s what football is. Moments, inexplicable moments. I feel sad and happy at the same time.

“But the important thing is to enjoy it. The team did an extraordinary job. We fought right to the end and I think we deserved it because we had more authority.”

Cristiano Ronaldo added: “This will be my last Euro, of course.

“But I’m not moved by this, I’m moved by enthusiasm.

“I was sorry for the fans. I’ll always give my best for this shirt, whether I miss it or not. And I’ll do this my whole life. You have to take responsibility.”

Portugal will take on France in the quarter-final stage of the Euro 2024 on Friday, July 5. The match will kick off at 8 p.m.