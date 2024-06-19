Ex-Aston Villa Goalkeeper Reveals Why Ronaldo Is Better Than Messi

Former Aston Villa goalkeeper, David James claimed that Lionel Messi is not his Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) because he hardly performs in big games, unlike his career rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The debate over who is the GOAT between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has been endless over the past ten years. This debate continues to divide the football world even though the two players have long passed their primes.

Recall that the Ronaldo and Messi rivalry hit its peak when they were playing at Real Madrid and FC Barcelona respectively. During that period, the Argentine footballer dominated the Portuguese in terms of the La Liga title and the highest goalscorer award in Spain.

The rivalry continued when Ronaldo left for Juventus in Spain in 2018 and when Messi left for Paris Saint Germain in 2021.

Advertisement

Ronaldo and Messi are currently playing outside Europe. The 39-year-old Portuguese star is contracted to Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr, and Messi, 36, is contracted to Major League Soccer club, Inter Miami.

Even though Messi has won the FIFA World Cup, a trophy Ronaldo is not likely to win, and the Argentine has three more Ballon d’Or than the Portuguese (five), 53-year-old English goalkeeper, David James, believes that the former Manchester United star is the GOAT of football.

“Yes [Ronaldo is my choice for Golden Boot at Euro 2024], I think he will score a free-kick as well,” the retired goalkeeper said on Sony Sports Network.

Advertisement

“When Rio Ferdinand says Ronaldo is the most hardworking player he played with, that is saying something. Definitely better than Messi, because Messi doesn’t turn up for big games all the time.

“I think the debate on who is the best was over a long time ago. Lionel Messi played well for one club, but Cristiano Ronaldo has proved himself in different leagues, on different continents by winning golden boots and through consistent performances. He is the image of something you want to be.”