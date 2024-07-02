Bandits Kill University Lecturer In Fresh Katsina Attack, Abduct His Children

A lecturer with the Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA) in Katsina State, identified as Tiri Gyan David, has been killed by bandits.

Naija News learnt that Tiri, the Head of the Department of Agricultural Economics, Extension, and Rural Development at the university, was killed in a fresh bandits attack in the early hours of Tuesday.

An eyewitness who spoke with Channels TV said the incident occurred at about 1:30 am at the lecturer’s residence in the Yarima Quarters, Low-Cost Estate, Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State.

He said the bandits invaded the community with sophisticated weapons, shooting sporadically to scare the residents.

According to the eyewitness, the bandits also abducted two of the lecturer’s children.

Confirming the incident, the Katsina Police Command spokesman, Abubakar Sadiq, said the command will soon release a detailed statement about the attack.

Dutsinma is among the ten security frontline local government areas grappling with frequent bandit attacks almost daily despite efforts by both the state government and security agencies to restore peace in the state.

Bandits Kidnap Mother Of Popular Hausa Singer, Rarara

In a related development, gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly kidnapped Hajiya Halima Adamu, the mother of the renowned Hausa Singer Dauda Adamu, also known as Rarara.

Naija News learnt that Hajiya Adamu was whisked away from her home in Kahutu village, located in the Danja local government area of Katsina State.

source within the village who spoke to Daily Trust disclosed that the assailants arrived in the village at approximately 1 am on Friday and took the elderly woman captive.