2024 Copa America Hosts, United States Crash Out

United States of America, unfortunately, didn’t host the 2024 Copa America to win it as they crashed out of the competition in the group stage for the second time in 17 years.

The United States started the 2024 Copa America competition group stage on a high as they beat Bolivia 2-0 in the opening match of the tournament on June 23.

They looked so promising following their performance in the opening game that Neymar described them as the “surprised package” of the tournament.

Unfortunately, that tag hit the hardest rock when they failed to beat Panama in their second group stage game. The United States lost the Copa America group stage game 2-1.

With that defeat, they were condemned to win their last group-stage game against one of the favourites of the tournament, Uruguay. Unfortunately for them, they couldn’t contain the South American team as they lost 1-0.

The defeat forced the US to end their campaign in the third spot in Group C with three points in three games, three points from second-placed Panama, and 6 points away from first-placed Uruguay.

After crashing out of the 2024 Copa America in the group stage, coach Berhalter said, “We’re bitterly disappointed in the results.

“We know that we’re capable of more and at this tournament, we didn’t show it. It’s as simple as that.”