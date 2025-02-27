Coach Jesse Marsch Blasts Donald Trump For Plotting To Make Canada USA’s State

The American-born head coach of the Canadian national soccer team, Jesse Marsch, has expressed his deep shame over US President Donald Trump’s repeated suggestions that Canada should become the 51st state.

Jesse Marsch’s comments come amid escalating tensions between the two neighbouring countries, particularly following Trump’s provocative remarks and his administration’s proposed hefty trade tariffs affecting Canadian goods.

Marsch, who took the reins of the Canadian team in May 2024 and previously managed Leeds United, could potentially face the US men’s team in the final match of the CONCACAF Nations League next month.

In a passionate statement, he urged President Trump to reconsider his “ridiculous rhetoric” regarding Canada’s supposed status as a state, emphasizing, “If I have one message to our president, it’s lay off the ridiculous rhetoric about Canada being the 51st state.

“As an American, I’m ashamed of the arrogance and disregard we’ve shown one of our historically oldest, strongest and most loyal allies.”

Recent encounters between Canada and the US in the 4 Nations ice hockey competition have further exemplified the tension. In a memorable final where Canada triumphed, the first game erupted into chaos, featuring three fights that broke out within the first nine seconds.

The atmosphere was charged, with American spectators booing the Canadian national anthem, which was performed with altered lyrics as a form of protest against Trump’s remarks.

Following Canada’s thrilling overtime victory, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to social media platform 𝕏, asserting, “You can’t take our country – and you can’t take our game.”

Marsch has led Canada to a record of six wins in his thirteen matches since taking over, and they are on the hunt for their first major trophy since 2000 in the Nations League.

They are set to face off against Mexico in the semi-finals on March 21, with the winner advancing to challenge either the US or Panama in the final two days later, all taking place in the SoFi Stadium located in California.