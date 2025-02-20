Two Killed As Planes Collide At U.S. Airport

Two people have reportedly lost their lives after a mid-air collision between two planes at Marana Regional Airport in Arizona.

The Marana Police Department confirmed the crash, which took place near Tucson, and stated that both aircraft had occupants at the time of impact, according to Mirror.

Eyewitnesses described seeing thick plumes of smoke rising from the crash site as emergency responders rushed to the scene.

Initially, authorities reported one fatality, but a later update confirmed that a second person had died. Officials have yet to release the identities of the victims.

In its first statement, the Marana Police Department said: “The Marana Police Department is currently on-scene at the Marana Regional Airport located at 11700 W. Avra Valley Rd. in reference to an aircraft collision.

“There has been at least one confirmed deceased individual. Details are limited at this time. Media staging will be in the large dirt parking lot outside of the Marana Regional Airport. FAA and NTSB will be responding.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collision.

While the FAA will assess safety and regulatory concerns, the NTSB will focus on reconstructing the events that led to the crash.

Naija News understands that this tragedy follows a string of recent aviation accidents in the United States.

On Monday, a Delta Airlines flight in Toronto flipped upside down, leaving passengers suspended as fuel leaked through the windows. Of the 21 injured, 19 have since been discharged from the hospital.

Last month, a major disaster unfolded when American Airlines Flight 5342 collided with a military helicopter over the Potomac River in Washington, DC, resulting in 67 fatalities. The crash, which occurred on January 29, temporarily halted operations at Ronald Reagan National Airport.

In Arizona, another aviation incident occurred last Monday when a plane carrying Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil crashed at Scottsdale Airport. The accident claimed the life of 78-year-old pilot Joie Vitosky and left passengers, including Neil’s girlfriend Rain Andreani, with severe injuries.

Another fatal crash took place in Georgia on Saturday night, where a small aircraft went down in a wooded area shortly after departing Covington Municipal Airport. Both occupants were confirmed dead at the scene.

Investigations into these recent crashes remain ongoing, with the FAA and NTSB leading efforts to uncover their causes.