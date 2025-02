‘America Has Been Treated Unfairly’, Trump Announces Reciprocal Tariff

President Donald Trump has said the United States, over the years, has been treated unfairly by other countries, both friends and foes.

Naija News reports that President Trump said to ensure fairness, his administration would be implementing reciprocal tariffs to address injustice to America’s businesses by other nations.

In a statement on his 𝕏 handle, Trump stated that the new tariff increase would target countries that use Value Added Tax (VAT) and what he described as nonmonetary trade barriers against US goods.

It read: “On Trade, I have decided, for purposes of fairness, that I will charge a Reciprocal Tariff meaning, whatever countries charge the United States of America, we will charge them – No more, no less!

“For purposes of this United States policy, we will consider countries that use the VAT system, which is far more punitive than a tariff, to be similar to that of a tariff. Sending merchandise, product, or anything by any other name through another country, for purposes of unfairly harming America, will not be accepted.

“In addition, we will make provision for subsidies provided by countries in order to take economic advantage of the United States. Likewise, provisions will be made for Nonmonetary Tariffs and Trade Barriers that some Countries charge in order to keep our product out of their domain or, if they do not even let U.S. businesses operate. We are able to accurately determine the cost of these Nonmonetary Trade Barriers.

“It is fair to all, no other country can complain and, in some cases, if a country feels that the United States would be getting too high a tariff, all they have to do is reduce or terminate their Tariff against us. There are no tariffs if you manufacture or build your product in the United States.

“For many years, the U.S. has been treated unfairly by other Countries, both friend and foe. This System will immediately bring fairness and prosperity back into the previously complex and unfair System of Trade.

“America has helped many Countries throughout the years, at great financial cost. It is now time that these Countries remember this, and treat us fairly – a level playing field for American workers. I have instructed my Secretary of State, Secretary of Commerce, Secretary of the Treasury, and United States Trade Representative (USTR) to do all work necessary to deliver reciprocity to our system of trade!”