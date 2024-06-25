Neymar Anoints United States As “Surprise Team” Of 2024 Copa America

Brazilian football icon, Neymar believes that the United States Men’s national team is a side to beat in the ongoing 2024 Copa America.

Neymar, who wasn’t called up to feature for Brazil in the Copa America due to a lingering injury issue, is currently in the United States watching the game from the stands.

He was in the stands earlier this morning when his home country, Brazil, took on Costa Rica in their Group D opener at SoFi Stadium. Unfortunately, the game ended in a barren draw.

As for the United States, they started their campaign in the 2024 Copa America with a 2-0 win over Bolivia. Former Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, who currently plays for AC Milan, scored the first goal, while Folarin Balogun sealed the victory.

Advertisement

Neymar, who is currently contracted to Saudi Pro League club, Al-Hilal, said with the likes of Pulisic leading the United States in the 2024 Copa America, they could be the “surprise team”.

“I know Pulisic, I watched the Brazil vs United States game and the U.S. team surprised me a lot because they ran a lot, they played great defense against Brazil,” Neymar said according to GOAL.

“[Pulisic] is a great player, he spent a long time at Chelsea. The U.S. will surprise during the Copa America.

Advertisement

“From what I saw in the game against Brazil, they have everything to give teams trouble.”