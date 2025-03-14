No Targeted Killing Of Christians In Nigeria – FG Tells US Government

The federal government has refuted claims that Christians are being targeted for persecution and killing in certain parts of Nigeria.

The denial was made in a statement on Friday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in response to reports from some quarters targeted at making foreign nations, particularly the United States of America, believe there is ongoing violence against Christians in Nigeria.

The statement signed by the Acting Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, assured that the government of President Bola Tinubu, promotes and recognizes religious tolerance and operates the country as a secular state as enshrined in its constitution.

It urged the general public, including the international community, to disregard misleading reports on the supposed killing of Christians in Nigeria.

The statement reads: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to express strong concern over the recent wave of misinformation and misleading reports regarding the supposed targeted killings of Christians in Nigeria.

“The unfortunate development is intended to influence foreign governments, especially the United States Government, to designate Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), due to the violence against Christians.

“While the Federal Government acknowledges the security challenges confronting the nation, it is imperative to clarify that these negative activities are not driven by religious bias, nor targeted against any particular religious group.

“It should be noted that the majority of incidents relating to insurgency and banditry that occur in the predominantly Muslim northern part of Nigeria are not targeted at followers of a particular faith or religion. Any narrative that seeks to give such incidents a coloration of religious persecution is erroneous and misleading.”

Insecurity Has No Religious Colouration

The statement noted that the insecurity plaguing some parts of the nation has no religious undertone as the criminals target people of all faiths and belief, not just a certain religion.

“Nigeria is a multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation and the government remains committed to protecting the lives and properties of all citizens, irrespective of faith, ethnicity, or gender.

The security issues in Nigeria are complex and multifaceted and manifest as criminality, terrorism and communal clashes – including farmer/herder confrontation, that do not have any religious connotation,” the statement added.

Government Response

The government assured that steps are being taken to address the challenges of insecurity and ensure lasting peace returns to affected areas.

The statement highlighted some of the steps already taken, including kinetic and non-kinetic measures and assured that victory against the terrorists, insurgents, and other criminals is in sight.

“The government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has taken significant steps to address these security concerns, including the deployment of security forces, intelligence gathering and community engagement initiatives.

“Indeed, the military has recorded substantial gains in curtailing the activities of bandits and insurgents. To bring an end to such security challenges, both the Federal and State authorities have embarked on kinetic and non-kinetic methods and expedited the implementation of the national livestock plan.

“To this end, a Ministry of Livestock Development has been established while a Special Adviser and Coordinator of Livestock Reforms, has been appointed to find sustainable solutions to pastoral farming, with a view to end contestations over land, between farmers and pastoral herders.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, therefore, urges the international community to exercise caution and verify information before drawing conclusions or making statements that could exacerbate tensions within Nigeria.

“We call on all stakeholders, including the media, civil society organizations and foreign partners, to refrain from spreading unverified claims that could undermine national unity and stability.

“Nigeria remains a beacon of religious tolerance and coexistence in Africa and is committed to preserving this heritage. We welcome constructive dialogue and support from the international community in addressing our security challenges. However, but we strongly reject any attempts to wrongly designate the country, distort the narrative, or sow seeds of discord among our people,” the statement concluded.