Ex-Arsenal Star, Olivier Giroud Robbed In United States

Former AC Milan, Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud was recently a victim of a robbery, with approximately £400,000 worth of jewelry stolen from his residence in Los Angeles, United States.

Olivier Giroud was reportedly robbed earlier this month, and despite the ongoing investigation, local law enforcement has yet to make any arrests. According to a report by talkSPORT, authorities are actively pursuing leads in the case.

Currently, Giroud is making waves in Major League Soccer (MLS) as a player for Los Angeles FC (LAFC), having transitioned to the league after a distinguished career across Europe.

He initially joined Arsenal in 2012, where he became a key figure and enjoyed immense success during his spell at the club.

In 2018, Giroud made a high-profile move to Chelsea, where he further solidified his reputation by helping the Blues secure both the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League during his tenure, which lasted until 2021.

In 2021, Giroud took his talents to Italy, signing with AC Milan, where he contributed to the team’s triumphs until his move to the United States in 2024.

Historically, Giroud has been recognized as one of France’s greatest strikers, holding the record as the country’s top goalscorer with an impressive tally of 57 goals from 137 appearances. He played a pivotal role in France’s victories at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and the 2021 UEFA Nations League.