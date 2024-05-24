Olivier Giroud To Retire From International Football After Euro 2024

French footballer, Olivier Giroud, will end his international career after the 2024 UEFA European Championship in Germany.

Olivier Giroud, who plays for Italian Serie A giants AC Milan, has been named in coach Didier Deschamps’ provisional squad for Euro 2024. Due to his experience, he is likely to make the final cut.

Recall that Giroud made his international debut in 2011. Since then, he has scored a national record 57 goals in 131 games for the country.

He was on the French national team that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and the team that finished second in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Giroud, who has played for Arsenal and Chelsea in the Premier League, has helped France to win one UEFA Nations League and finish second in the 2016 UEFA European Championship.

The 37-year-old Frenchman hopes to play in his second European Championship final in Germany on July 14, 2024.

“This will be my last competition with Les Bleus. I’m going to miss it a lot,” Giroud told L’Equipe.

“We need to make way for the youngsters. You also have to be careful not to have one season too many. You have to find the right balance.”

Note that Olivier Giroud’s contract with AC Milan will end this June, and he has reportedly agreed to an 18-month deal with the Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC.

Giroud is expected to play his last game for AC Milan on Saturday, May 25, against Salernitana, the bottom-placed Serie A club.

