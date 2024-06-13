Paulo Fonseca Becomes AC Milan Coach, Luis Guilherme Joins West Ham

Italian Serie A club, AC Milan, have appointed former Lille manager, Paulo Fonseca as their new manager ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

Paulo Fonseca replaced Stefano Pioli who was sacked at the end of the 2023-2024 season in which AC Milan finished 4th in the Italian Serie A.

Fonseca has signed a three-year contract with AC Milan which will keep him at the club until June 30, 2027.

The 51-year-old Portuguese tactician left Lille after the just-concluded season after finishing 4th in the French Ligue 1. He had coached Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk and Porto earlier in his career.

Meanwhile, English Premier League side, West Ham United, have signed Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme for £25.5 million.

Luis Guilherme will officially leave his Brazilian club, Palmeiras for the Premier League side when the summer transfer window in England opens on Friday, June 14. However, his relocation to England is subject to international clearance and securing a work permit.

“I’m very happy to be signing with West Ham United, a club that trusted in my work,” the 18-year-old winger told West Ham’s official website.

He added: “The Premier League is the best in the world. I believe I’ll improve a lot here with the entire staff at West Ham, which is crucial for my development.”