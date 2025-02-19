Zlatan Ibrahimovic Blames AC Milan’s Players For Their Champions League Exit

AC Milan’s senior adviser, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has addressed the team’s recent Champions League exit, urging the players to reflect on their performance.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic emphasized the importance of taking responsibility, stating that the team’s struggles were self-inflicted.

Ibrahimovic also expressed his concerns over the referee’s decision to issue a second yellow card to Theo Hernandez for diving, which he felt was unwarranted.

In the match against Feyenoord at the San Siro, Milan managed a 1-1 draw after losing the first leg 1-0.

The game started strong for Milan with Santiago Gimenez scoring within the first minute, but Hernandez’s dismissal in the 51st minute shifted the momentum. Julian Carranza capitalized on the advantage for Feyenoord, netting the equalizer later in the match.

After the match, Ibrahimovic told Sky, “Feyenoord were not better than us, we just killed ourselves. We are disappointed.

“The referee has been severe with Theo Hernandez with no warning before the red card. Theo is not an actor, he does his best.”

In a separate discussion, former England striker Gary Lineker shared his thoughts on the Champions League, identifying five teams he considers the strongest contenders. He left Arsenal off the list, despite their respectable third-place finish in the league phase.

Lineker highlighted Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain as top teams while noting that the winner of the upcoming match between Real Madrid and Manchester City could emerge as strong favorites as well.

On The Rest is Football podcast, Lineker stated, “When considering the strongest teams left in the Champions League, Liverpool stands out, and if Real Madrid advances, they will be a formidable contender.

“Manchester City is certainly in the mix too, along with Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid. PSG have shown significant improvement; at the start of the season, I would have been hesitant to predict their chances, but they are proving me wrong.”

Despite finishing third in their group, PSG demonstrated their capabilities by decisively defeating fellow Ligue 1 side Brest 3-0 in the first leg of their playoff tie, showcasing their potential moving forward.