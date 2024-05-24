AC Milan Sacks Head Coach, Stefano Pioli

The head coach at AC Milan, Stefano Pioli, has been sacked.

Naija News reports that the club announced his departure in an official statement on Friday.

Despite leading the team to a second-place finish this season, they fell far behind their city rivals, Inter Milan, who dealt them a blow by defeating Pioli’s team 2-1 in April.

Pioli had previously achieved hero status in 2022 by securing AC Milan‘s first league title since 2011. He also guided them to the semi-finals of the Champions League last season, a feat they hadn’t accomplished since 2006-2007, although Inter ultimately defeated them.

However, their early exit from this season’s Champions League and failure to challenge Inter for the title raised concerns. According to reports, Paulo Fonseca, the Portuguese coach currently at French club Lille, is being considered as Pioli’s replacement.

The Milan board expressed their gratitude and appreciation for Pioli’s contributions in a heartfelt farewell statement.

“AC Milan extends heartfelt thanks to Stefano Pioli and his entire staff for securing an unforgettable League title and re-establishing AC Milan’s consistent presence in the top European competition.

“Stefano’s professionalism and human touch have significantly contributed to the growth of the squad, embodying the Club’s core values from day one,” the club’s statement reads.

Pioli, who numbers Lazio and Inter among the clubs he has formerly managed, thanked the club and praised the “unwavering dedication” of its supporters.

The statement added that Pioli expressed his gratitude to AC Milan “for the opportunity to be part of the history of this glorious Club.”

