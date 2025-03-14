‘US Gov’t Considering More Deportations Of International Students’

United States Vice President JD Vance has proposed that foreign students on student visas could face deportation if their presence in the country is deemed not to align with America’s best interests.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News on Thursday night, Vance highlighted that this initiative is part of the Donald Trump administration’s broader immigration policies aimed at increasing deportation efforts.

He clarified that while some may see this as an issue of free speech, it is primarily a matter of national security and determining who is allowed to integrate into American society.

Vance explained that the Secretary of State and the President have the authority to decide whether a foreign student should be allowed to remain in the U.S. If they are deemed to have no legal right to stay, deportation would be enforced.

“This is not fundamentally about free speech, and to me, yes, it’s about national security, but it’s also more importantly about who do we as an American public decide gets to join our national community,” Vance stated.

“And if the Secretary of State and the President decide this person shouldn’t be in America, and they have no legal right to stay here, it’s as simple as that.

“I think we’ll certainly see some people who get deported on student visas if we determine that it’s not in the best interest of the United States to have them in our country.

“I don’t know how high that number is going to be, but you’re going to see more people.”

Additionally, Vance raised concerns about foreign students occupying spaces in prestigious U.S. universities, arguing that these spots could have been awarded to qualified American students instead.

He claimed that wealthy foreign students, particularly from China, often secure admission to elite schools by paying full tuition, thereby limiting opportunities for middle-class American students.

“A lot of these foreign students, most of them, pay full freight. So sometimes what have you at elite universities like a Columbia or Harvard, you have a well-qualified middle-class American kid from the heartland who doesn’t get a spot in these universities because some Chinese oligarch, who is paying $100,000 a year, takes up that spot.

“So it’s not just bad for national security, it’s bad for the American dream for a lot of kids who want to go to a nice university and can’t because their spot was taken by a foreign student. It’s certainly something we are looking at,” the VP noted.

The debate surrounding foreign student policies comes as the U.S. experiences a surge in international enrollments.

Countries like Nigeria have recorded a sharp increase in student numbers, with 20,029 Nigerian students enrolled in U.S. institutions for the 2023/2024 academic year, making Nigeria the seventh-largest source of international students in the country.