Photos: Nollywood Actress, Omoni Oboli’s Son Expecting Baby Girl With His Wife

Tobe Oboli, the son of Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, is expecting a baby girl with his wife.

Naija News reports that Tobe tied the knot with his Canadian wife, in March this year.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, Omoni shared lovely maternity photos of his son and wife.

The movie star announced that the couple would welcome a girl, noting that she had always desired to have a girl child.

She wrote, “God is certainly in this story 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 I’ve become a cry baby besties. Every time I think about the fact that our baby is coming, I cry 🥹 Can’t wait to hold her in my hands 💝💝💝 She’ll be the cutest baby ever. My hands are shaking typing this.

Who am I that you are so mindful of me Lord? Our families are overjoyed and getting ready to spoil her 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻

My daughter @marelleoboli the cutest mom to be ever @redsuitcasephotography 🔥

“May God continue to bless us all with only good news and beauty that will make us keep smiling every day I’ve always wanted a baby girl. I’ve dreamt about her, I’ve talked about her, I’ve even tried to adopt her and just when I was about to give up, God said, I will give you the desires of your heart…”