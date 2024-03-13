Nollywood Actress, Omoni Oboli’s Son Ties The Knot With Partner

Tobechukwu, the son of Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has tied the knot with his partner.

Naija News recalls that the movie star in January announced the engagement of his son via her Instagram page, alongside photos of the proposal.

Omoni Oboli took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share a photo of the wedding ceremony, stating that they had the most beautiful wedding with close family and friends.

She captioned the photo, “God did!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 It was a cold winter evening but it was very warm in our hearts 😍😍😍 We had the most beautiful wedding ever with close family and friends. Still reeling from the beauty of that day 😍 Thank you Jesus ❤️

Presenting the latest Mr and Mrs Oboli 💃🏻🙏🏾

“Welcome to our world @marelleoboli love you so much my baby girl 💝💝💝 PS: Thank you @wannebaybee for hooking me up with @pearls_bridals for my beautiful dress and @onyix_craft for my auto gèle and accessories 🥰🥰🥰 more pictures and videos loading”

In other news, veteran Actress, Rita Dominic, has disclosed how Nollywood marketers banned her for wanting change.

She recounted how a group of influential marketers used their power to ban her from the movie industry.

Speaking with Ghana’s Joy 99.7 FM, she revealed that marketers, seen as the mini-gods of the Nollywood movie industry at the time, banned her from the business.