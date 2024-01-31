Nollywood Actress, Omoni Oboli’s Son, Tobe, Gets Engaged

Tobechukwu, the son of Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, is engaged to his lover, Marelle.

Naija News reports that Oboli announced the engagement news via her Instagram page on Wednesday, alongside photos of the proposal.

She described her daughter-in-law to be as absolutely perfect and gorgeous.

The movie star also commended her son for choosing someone who shares their family values.

She wrote, “My heart has been bursting with joy and I can’t keep it anymore! It was a cold winter night when our son Tobe asked the love of his life, Marelle, to marry him. We are so thankful for the gift of this absolutely perfect and gorgeous daughter. Thank you Tobe for choosing a wife that shares our family’s values. We are absolutely in love with our new family and God has been too good to us.

“Marelle wanted a simple diamond ring with 3 stones and trust @bozdiamonds to deliver exactly what she asked for 💯. Online aunties and uncles we have a wedding to plan”

In other news, Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, has disclosed what she plans on doing if her husband should cheat on her.

The thespian revealed that if her husband cheats on her and she finds out, she would also cheat back.

Bakare urged married women not to leave their homes because of infidelity and advised them to also cheat back.

The actress argued that all men cheat and leaving a cheating husband is not a wise decision.

Bakare shared her opinion while speaking in a recent interview with Oyinmomo TV.