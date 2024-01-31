What I Plan On Doing If My Husband Cheats On Me – Nollywood Actress, Laide Bakare

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, has disclosed what she plans on doing if her husband should cheat on her.

The thespian revealed that if her husband cheats on her and she finds out, she would also cheat back.

Bakare urged married women not to leave their homes because of infidelity and advised them to also cheat back.

The actress argued that all men cheat and leaving a cheating husband is not a wise decision.

Bakare shared her opinion while speaking in a recent interview with Oyinmomo TV.

She, however, urged women who plan on cheating on their husbands to do so with some level of maturity.

Bakare said, “All men cheat. I am 100 per cent sure. Is there a man who doesn’t cheat?

“I will say women shouldn’t leave their partners for cheating, but they can cheat too. You don’t have to pack out but you can also cheat. But you have to do it with all level of maturity.

“If my husband cheats on me, I will cheat on him too.”

Naija News recalls that Laide Bakare announced her third marriage last year after two previous failed marriages.