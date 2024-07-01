Jan Vertonghen Gifts France Euro 2024 Quarter-finals Ticket As Belgium Bow Out

Jan Vertonghen would wish he wasn’t included in Belgium’s national team squad for Euro 2024 as he helped France to end his team’s campaign in the round of 16.

Jan Vertonghen who has played 156 times and scored ten goals for the Belgium national team was arguably the most experienced player on the pitch in the France vs Belgium clash. Unfortunately for him, he left the pitch with his head covered in shame.

The scrappy first half of the round of 16 clash at the Merkur Spiel Arena ended in a 0-0 draw giving the Belgian side hope that they could come up with something tangible in the second half.

They were able to hold their own against the French side in most parts of the second half as the game was relatively balanced.

While Belgium looked good in midfield, they weren’t looking that convincing in the final third. France looked more dangerous in the final third throughout the game as they recorded 19 shots but only two were on target.

Jan Vertonghen’s woes in the game started in the 76th minute when the 37-year-old defender who currently plays for Belgian side, Anderlecht, received a yellow card for his harsh reaction against Kolo Muani.

Nine minutes later, the worst happened to him in the game when he scored an own goal that gifted unconvincing France a 1-0 win and ended Belgium’s run in the Euro 2024.

France who had masked Kylian Mbappe to bank on for 90 minutes couldn’t score a goal of their own but they wouldn’t have much to complain about as they make it to the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.