France Transfers Sole Military Base To Ivory Coast, Ending Decades-Long Presence

In a significant move, France officially transferred control of its only military base in Ivory Coast to local authorities on Thursday, ending a long-standing presence at the facility.

The transition was formalized with the signing of an agreement between the defence ministers of both nations, shortly after the Ivorian flag was hoisted in the base’s parade ground.

“This act marks a new era in the friendship and strategic collaboration between our two countries,” stated Ivorian Defence Minister Téné Birahima Ouattara.

According to AFP, French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu described the occasion as “historic,” while emphasizing, “The presence of France is changing, but is not disappearing.”

The handover ceremony included a symbolic change of the guard, signifying the transfer of security responsibilities to the Ivorian army.

Located in Port-Bouët, on the outskirts of Abidjan, the 230-hectare (570-acre) military camp has played a crucial role in Ivory Coast’s history since 1978.

It provided stability in the world’s largest cocoa-producing nation during periods of political turmoil and conflict after 2000.

Following the transfer, the former home of the 43rd BIMA marine infantry battalion will be renamed Camp Thomas d’Aquin Ouattara, in honour of the Ivorian army’s first chief of staff.

A portrait of Ouattara is set to be displayed on the command post’s facade.

France is currently redefining its military engagement across Africa, following the expulsion of its troops from Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, where military-led regimes have taken power with strong anti-French sentiments.

Approximately 1,000 French troops stationed in Port-Bouët have played a role in regional counterterrorism efforts, helping to combat jihadist threats.

The withdrawal process will unfold gradually throughout 2025, though around 100 French soldiers will remain to provide training and support.

France’s military ties with Ivory Coast date back to 1961, when a defence agreement was signed following the country’s independence.

However, French influence in the region extends even further, rooted in its colonial history.