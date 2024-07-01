Playing With A Mask Is Absolutely Horrible – Kylian Mbappe Admits

France international, Kylian Mbappe seems not to be a fan of wearing a mask as he described the experience as “absolutely horrible”.

Kylian Mbappe had to be subjected to wearing a mask after he suffered a broken nose injury following his collision in France’s 1-0 win over Austria in their opening Euro 2024 group stage game.

Due to the injury, he missed the team’s second group stage game which was against the Netherlands on June 20. In his absence, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winners drew 0-0.

Kylian Mbappe returned to the pitch with a mask against Poland on June 25. He scored his first-ever European Championship goal in the game as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The 25-year-old striker, who will continue with his club career at Real Madrid after the Euro 2024, is expected to wear the mask when France takes on Belgium in the round of 16 stage of the competition.

Ahead of the game, Kylian Mbappe told reporters that he has had to change the mask a couple of times and it is difficult playing football while wearing one.

He, however added that he currently has no choice but to keep wearing it, noting that he will discontinue using it immediately he has the chance to.

“I didn’t think it would be, but playing with a mask is absolutely horrible,” Kylian Mbappe said.

“I have changed [the mask] because every time there was something that wasn’t right.

“It is really difficult. It limits your vision and the sweat gets blocked up so you have to take it off to let it run away.

“As soon as I can take it off I will do, but I don’t have a choice. That is how my tournament is going to be. I can only play like that.

“It is really annoying, but I have to just say thanks to the mask.”