England’s Cole Palmer Is Not Worried Over His Poor Game Time In Euro 2024

Chelsea midfielder, Cole Palmer, is not worried that he has not played as much as he would have wanted for England in the ongoing Euro 2024.

Cole Palmer, who couldn’t play regularly at Manchester City, joined Chelsea on September 1, 2023, for a transfer fee worth €47 million.

Initially, it looked like Chelsea overpriced Palmer, but he proved his doubters wrong, and he went on to become the club’s talisman.

Cole Palmer scored 27 goals and provided 15 assists in 49 games for the struggling Chelsea, who ended the 2023-2024 Premier League campaign in the 6th spot.

This performance earned him a place in coach Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad, but he wasn’t able to break into the team’s starting eleven.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder who can also play as a winger, has managed to feature for 30 minutes in three group-stage games. The game time came in England’s 0-0 draw with Slovenia.

Ahead of England’s Euro 2024 round of 16 clash against Slovakia on Sunday, June 30, Cole Palmer said he understands that he is not playing regularly in the tournament because of the number of superstars competing for his position.

“Personally I think I’m ready but it’s not up to me. I just wait for my time and when I get on I just try to do what I do”, Cole Palmer told reporters in Germany.

“I was just excited to get on for 20 minutes and thought I was going to try to do something or make an impact.

“I wouldn’t say I’m impatient because I know it’s my first tournament and you’ve got players like Saka, Foden and Bellingham in my position so it is understandable. But I just want to get on and try to impress when I do.”