Two Die As Police, Military Exchange Gunfire With Armed Robbers In Nasarawa

Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has announced that its officers, in a recent operation in collaboration with the military, eliminated two individuals involved in an armed robbery in the Karu Local Government Zone of the state.

The police stated that the suspects were eliminated in a shootout with the security personnel.

In a statement signed and issued to newsmen in Lafia on Saturday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, stated that two of the criminals sustained degrees of injuries and were rushed to a hospital, where they were later confirmed dead.

The police statement reads: “On 29/6/2024 at about 0310hrs, a distress call was received by the Divisional Police officer, Karshi, about an ongoing armed robbery operation around Karshi by-pass.

“Upon receipt of the information, Police operatives, in collaboration with the military, swiftly moved to the scene. On sighting the security agents, the criminals opened fire on them, and a gun duel ensued.

“Consequently, two of the criminals were fatally injured and rushed to the hospital, where they subsequently died while receiving treatment, and others escaped with bullet wounds.”

Meanwhile, many persons reportedly lost their lives in Gwoza, a town in Borno State, after a female suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) at a wedding venue, killing several wedding guests and injuring many others.

According to sources, the bomber was carrying a baby on her back when she stormed the venue and detonated the IED at the wedding held today, Saturday, in Tashan Mararaba near the Fire Service in Gwoza town.

The number of dead persons is yet to be ascertained but several of the injured persons are receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Gwoza, including this source.

A security source told Daily Trust that it was not clear whether it was a bomb blast or suicide bombers.

“We had twin blasts today; the first occurred around Hausari and the second around Mararaba area where people sell bicycles and items,” the source said.

Soldiers have reportedly taken over the streets of Gwoza.

Meanwhile, another bomber who reportedly disguised as a mourner has detonated another explosive device in Gwoza LGA as the people were preparing for the funeral of the victims killed in an attack a few hours ago.

According to counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, the victims, who were all civilians, were gathered to pay their respects to the deceased when the attack occurred.

At least one additional person died, while 16 others were injured and rushed to the hospital.