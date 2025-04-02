It Is Sad To Accumulate Illegal Wealth And Die – Gov Sule Warns Government Officials Against ‘Get Rich Quick’ Syndrome

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule has warned government officials against the ‘get rich quick’ syndrome.

The Governor spoke on Tuesday when he hosted the state Deputy Governor, Emmanuel Akabe, who led a delegation of government officials to him on a Sallah homage in Gudi, Akwanga local government area.

He urged the government officials to join him in building the state.

“What I have noticed over and over is that people look for this quick money to come and they take the money and it doesn’t benefit them in any way whatsoever.

”The sad thing is for somebody to accumulate illegal wealth and then die. People don’t even know where the money is hidden,” he said.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to institutionalising policies and projects that would outlive his tenure.

Sule emphasised that he is taking every measure to ensure that investors coming into the state are protected even after he leaves office in 2027.

“We are doing everything to ensure that we protect some of the investors that are coming by putting some legal instruments that would protect investments.

”It is one of the reasons why the investors are showing interest to invest in the state,” he said.

The delegation was made up of commissioners, special advisers, senior special assistants, as well as heads of agencies, departments and parastatals.