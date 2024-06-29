Sports Minister, John Enoh Urges NFF To Appoint ‘First-Class’ Super Eagles Coach

The minister of sports in Nigeria, John Enoh, has directed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to appoint a Super Eagles coach that almost every Nigerian will be happy about.

John Enoh urged the NFF to ensure that the next Super Eagles coach has the pedigree that can command the respect of the national team players.

Recall that the Super Eagles have been without a coach since early this month when Finidi George decided to leave the role after barely two months on the job.

Reports claimed that Finidi decided to resign after the NFF, alongside John Enoh, agreed to appoint a technical adviser for the Super Eagles without his consent.

Amid that, the former Enyimba of Aba coach was having an issue with the talisman of the Super Eagles, Victor Osimhen, when the tactician decided to exit the national team.

Finidi’s exit from the team was not surprising as he led Nigeria to a 1-1 draw with South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo during matchday three of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. He also led the team to a stunning 2-1 defeat at the hands of Benin Republic in the same qualification series.

These two unexpected results have left Nigeria with a very tall mountain to climb and in their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In an interview with Eagle7 FM, the sports minister urged the NFF to appoint a first-class coach for the Super Eagles amid their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification struggle.

“It has to be a name that will inspire the spirit of our nation,” John Enoh said.

“He has to be a first-class coach with a track record, a pedigree, who will earn the respect of our players.”

The NFF will announce a new head coach for the Super Eagles at least a month before the commencement of the team’s international games in September. Reports claimed that the coach is expected to be a foreigner.