Sports Minister, John Enoh Hails Rivers Hoopers After Finishing Third At BAL

Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, has hailed Rivers state-based basketball club, Rivers Hoopers for finishing third at the just-concluded Basketball Africa League (BAL) in Kigali, Rwanda.

John Enoh believes that Rivers Hoopers’ bronze-wining performance at the basketball tournament will inspire more growth in the game.

Note that Rivers Hoopers are the first basketball club in Nigeria to ever finish as high as third at the BAL.

They achieved this feat by defeating the South African side, Cape Town Tigers 80-57 in the third-place match at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, on Friday.

Rivers Hoopers who are also known as the KingMen had to settle for the third-place match after losing to Libyan side, Al-Ahly Benghazi 89-83 in the semi-finals stage of the tournament.

Despite finishing third in the tournament, Rivers Hoopers’ coach, Ogoh Odaudu won the best manager of the tournament award.

Their historic run at the tournament impressed the sports minister that he had to host the side in Lagos during the weekend.

“For the first time in BAL history, we won a bronze medal, we made it to the top three, and the best days are ahead for basketball in our nation. The flag of our country was raised and we thank the Rivers Hoopers,” John Enoh shared on X.

“We celebrate our players, our heroes, our stars, our champions, God bless you. We will keep giving you the needed backing as the Federal Ministry of Sports Development.”

He added, “This clearly demonstrates that sports development is beyond the Federal Government. Rivers State has clearly demonstrated that every state has huge potential in sports that brings glory to our nation. They have committed to evolving and we see it. They have brought immense pride to our nation.”