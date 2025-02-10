D’Tigers Open Camp For 2025 FIBA AfroBasket Qualifiers Today [List Of Invited Players]

The journey for the D’Tigers as they prepare for the next phase of the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket qualifiers begins today, February 10, with the arrival of 11 home-based players at their training camp in Abuja.

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has announced that foreign-based D’Tigers players will join the camp later.

On Sunday, the NBBF unveiled a preliminary 24-man roster for the third phase of qualifiers, which will be held in Tripoli, Libya, from February 17-24.

The team’s training will be structured in two phases. The home-based players will report to the Bentley Hotel in Abuja on February 10 to kick off the first phase of training, which will continue until February 16. Following this, foreign-based players will arrive in Tripoli on February 17 to participate in the final phase of training and the upcoming competition.

Former Nigerian international Deji Akindele will take charge of the qualifiers window which will start on February 17 and end on February 24 in Libya.

Currently, the D’Tigers are looking to turn around their standing in Group B, having faced challenges in their previous three qualifying matches. The top three teams in the qualifiers will secure their spots for the tournament in Angola in 2025.

The preliminary roster features a mix of domestic and international talent, including Zaid Hearst (Zamora, Spain), Okiki Michael (Rivers Hoppers, Nigeria), Sulaimon Azeez (Hoops & Reads, Nigeria), and other promising players from various leagues around the world.

Below is the complete D’Tigers’ Preliminary Squad:

Zaid Hearst (Zamora, Spain); Okiki Michael (Rivers Hoppers, Nigeria); Sulaimon Azeez (Hoops & Reads, Nigeria); Mike Nuga (Valmiera Glass, Latvia); Rayyan AR Salis (Gboko City Chiefs, Nigeria); Ike Nwamu (CCMB, France) – Team Captain; Patrick Abah (Royal Hoopers, Nigeria).

Agada Caleb (Avtador, Russia); Abel Offia (Rivers Hoopers, Nigeria); Ugochukwu Simon (Virtus Ragusa, Italy); Wisdom Anyaoha (Gboko City Chiefs, Nigeria); Kareem Joseph (Hoops & Reads, Nigeria); Martins Igbanu (Niigata Albirex BB, Japan); Ifeanyi Koko (Rivers Hoopers, Nigeria); Ibe Agu (Customs, Nigeria); Abdul Malik Abu (Arriva P. Cukier, Poland).

Christian Mekowulu (Akita Northern Happinets, Japan); Talib Zanna (KK Cibona, Croatia); Bassey Effiong (Spinet Knight, Ghana); Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu (Pallacanestro Varese, Italy); Vincent Buchi (Rivers Hoopers, Nigeria) 22. Jason Jitoboh (Vellaznimi, Kosovo); John Egbunu (Breogan, Spain) and Clinton Osabuohein Best (Hoops & Reads, Nigeria).